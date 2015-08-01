Interview
And Then There Was a Revolution
An Interview with Nancy Morejón
by Kathleen Weaver
Nancy Morejón is a renowned Cuban poet as well as a critic, translator and cultural worker. She is the author of many volumes of poetry, including translations into English such as Looking Within/Mirar adentro (Selected poems 1954-2000) edited by Juanamaría Cordones-Cook. A recently published selection is Homing Instincts, translated by Pamela Carmell, Cubana Books, 2014. Where the Island Sleeps Like a Wing, Selected Poetry by Nancy Morejón, Black Scholar Press, appeared in 1985, translated by Kathleen Weaver. read more
Nancy Morejón
From Where the Island Sleeps Like a Wing:
Selected Poetry
Translated by Kathleen Weaver
read poems
Essay
Rediscovering Childhood:
A User's Guide
by Erica Goss
As a new poet-teacher for California Poets in the Schools in 2014, I found myself in need of lesson plans. Luckily for me, CPitS’s Poetry Crossing: 50+ Lessons for 50 Years had just been published. My copy is highlighted in pink, yellow and blue, and marked with pen and Post-It notes. read more
Features
"When the poem finishes itself"
An Interview with Miles Champion
by Jeffrey P. Beck
Miles Champion is a poet and author of How to Laugh, Eventually, and Compositional Bonbons Placate. Born in Nottingham, England, Miles grew up in South Wales and moved to New York in his thirties. He now lives with his wife and daughter in Brooklyn. He recently collaborated with painter Trevor Winkfield on the book-length illustrated interview How I Became a Painter, and edited a selection of Tom Raworth's poetry, As When. read more
Geometry of Air
The Poetry of Ulalume González de León
by Terry Ehret
I discovered Mexican poet Ulalume González de León in the fall of 1982 as one of thirty-odd students in Frances Mayes's very first graduate workshop on the prose poem at San Francisco State. Our text, Michael Benedikt's The Prose Poem: An International Anthology, featured a long prose poem in fifteen parts, "Anatomy of Love." I was instantly enthralled by the language: a richly erotic imagery blending anatomical and scientific vocabulary in an unconventional syntax. read more
Ulalume González de León
Poems from Plagios
Translated by Terry Ehret, John Johnson, and Nancy J. Morales
read poems
Photo by Taylor Cincotta.
Complex Coding
A Conversation with Adrian Matejka
by Lee Rossi
African-American poet Adrian Matejka's first book, The Devil's Garden, won the 2002 New York/New England Award from Alice James Books. His second, Mixology, was a winner of the 2008 National Poetry Series and a finalist for an NAACP Image Award. His most recent book, The Big Smoke, a series of poems about the black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. read more
At the Prison a Steel Cage Opens
by Rose Black
Today will be my first visit to Salinas Valley State Prison
(SVSP), where I'm to observe Nancy Gomez teach the poetry workshop started by prison psychologist Ben Bloch and poet Ellen Bass. If I choose to commit, I will be joining the teaching team soon. read more
Interviews
Portrait of Joseph Stroud by Jack Richard Smith.
Riding the Dragon
An Interview with Joseph Stroud
by Barbara March
Joseph Stroud is the author of five books of poetry, most recently, Of This World, New & Selected Poems (Copper Canyon Press), which won the 2010 San Francisco Poetry Center Award for an outstanding book of poetry by an American poet. The occasion for this interview was his receipt of the prestigious 2014 Lannan Literary Award for Lifetime Achievement. He divides his time between Santa Cruz, California, and a cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains. read more
She Asked For Light
A Conversation with Susan Terris
by Rebecca Foust
PART ONE: "What's On the Loom"
I interviewed Susan Terris at her San Francisco home, a handsome gray stucco house in a quiet residential area off busy California Street, not far from the Golden Gate Bridge. The house is a dark and cool respite from an unseasonably warm spring. Terris's office, located in the basement, is lined with bookshelves and holds a metal three-drawer filing cabinet and a very large desk facing a wall filled to the ceiling with a bulletin board neatly push-pinned with rows of papers. Two windows admit light, but the only view is of a big Douglas fir in her small yard. Terris says the room is good for concentration but that she, catlike, follows the light in the house and moves from room-to-room to do her work. read more
PART TWO: "I Never Turn Down a Dare"
Rebecca Foust: Your poetry has an "edge." I'd like to know where that came from, and was it always there? read more
REMEMBERING
Photo: Laura Gerhart.
Ann Menebroker
by Mary Zeppa
(1926-2016)
When Annie Menebroker died on July 9, our poetry community lost both a unique poetic voice and one of the warmest hearts it's ever been my pleasure to meet. read more
Adelle Foley
(1940-2016)
Adelle Joan Foley was a poet, a social, neighborhood and arts activist. The Foleys were familiar and much-loved figures in the local poetry scene, performing duets of Jack's unique choral pieces and Adelle's haiku. Beat poet Michael McClure wrote, "Adelle Foley's haikus show us humanity. Their vitality and imagination shine from her compassion; from seeing things as they truly are." read more
Bill Berkson
(1939-2016)
by Richard Silberg
Poet Bill Berkson, art critic, professor emeritus at the San Francisco Art Institute, died on June 16, 2016, in San Francisco. He was seventy-six. Breezy, handsome, a New York School transplant, teacher and mentor, and man about town, Berkson was a beloved, influential avant-garde figure. read more
C.D. Wright
(1949-2016)
by Richard Silberg
C.D. Wright was both experimental and gritty; spiritual and factual; sophisticated and 'country'; elegant but also bluesy and 'down'. She was so many things at once. read more