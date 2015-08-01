NAME, M/DD NAME, M/DD NAME, M/DD NAME, M/DD
Reviews
The Market Wonders
Susan Briante

reviewed by Richard Silberg

Eco-poetics, referring to the growing body of work addressed to our fevered planet—as opposed to the perennial 'nature poetry'—is probably a twenty-first century term. But recently I've been noting another kind of eco-poetry, writing that chews over, not the ecology but the economy. read more

The Occasionist
Curt Anderson

reviewed by Lee Rossi

Lately I've been asking myself what the contemporary poetry audience is looking for. Time was when all a poet needed was a little solas and a bit of sentence to edify a reader. These days the audience for poetry, such as it is, is much more various. read more

Of Poetry and Protest:
From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin
Philip Cushway and Michael Warr, editors

reviewed by George Higgins

Given the most recent shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana, Philando Castile in Minnesota and five police officers in Dallas, Texas, the release of the new Norton anthology Of Poetry and Protest: From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin, could, sadly, not be more timely. The book purports to collect the very best protest poetry being written by African Americans today. read more

Tilting Point
Peter Dale Scott

reviewed by David Shaddock

In the opening poem of his collection Tilting Point, Peter Dale Scott writes, "I…have spent my years/ building structures for that dawn// each poem a conduit/ from our irreplaceable present// to a glimpse of odyssey/ towards a promised land." The poem and the book that follows is simultaneously an invitation to embark on such an odyssey—toward spiritual renewal and political enlightenment—and a lament for its seeming impossibility for "…a tribe// who have lost faith in themselves." read more

E.E. Cummings:
A Life
Susan Cheever

reviewed by Carl Landauer

Susan Cheever's biography of E.E. Cummings provides a sprightly account of the life of one of the twentieth-century's major poets…one of the delights of Cheever's book is her opening, describing her experience with her father, John Cheever, picking up Cummings in their car and driving him from a reading at her Westchester private school to his home in Greenwich Village with a stop for burgers at White Castle. read more

The Darkening Trapeze: Last Poems
Larry Levis

reviewed by Terry Lucas

If one is familiar with Elegy, Larry Levis' first posthumously published book of poems, edited by Philip Levine with help from Peter Everwine and David St. John, one does not have to read too many poems from The Darkening Trapeze to realize that the poems David St. John was left to work with for this second posthumously published collection use much of the same imagery and diction. read more

This Present Moment
Gary Snyder

reviewed by Richard Silberg

Gary Snyder is often, maybe even usually, thought of as a Beat poet. That's a label he rejects. The faux-grouping is easy to understand. He was one of the five readers at the famous Six Gallery reading when Ginsberg debuted Howl. read more

Dementia, My Darling
Brendan Constantine

reviewed by Peggy Dobreer

How I love the verse and magic that is Brendan Constantine. But to rave where it is not earned is useless, and I'd owe it to him to say so if I thought it was crap. So please believe me aficionados and newbies, when I tell you that Dementia, My Darling is this poet's finest work yet. read more

The Poetry Deal
Diane di Prima

reviewed by Bruce Isaacson

"Beat" is perhaps the last acknowledged poetry movement to create a broad cultural impact on Western society—it's mores, politics, the ways we relate to one another, the ways we relate to ourselves in the mirror. Diane di Prima is one of a few seminal Beat poets. In her first new book of poetry in decades, here is a major poet working at the peak of her powers. read more

The Crow and I
Neeli Cherkovski

reviewed by Anthony Zedan

I wish Neeli Cherkovski had decided to name his collection after the full title of the poem "When the Crow and I are Alone," rather than The Crow and I, but I understand the poetic urge to compress much meaning in few words. The Crow and I expresses and respects the metaphoric interchangeability and equivalency of these two entities. read more

Sea of Hooks
Lindsay Hill

reviewed by Cynthia Kraman

Sea of Hooks is a gleaming debut novel by poet Lindsay Hill written from the perspective of Christopher Westall, a child not so much autistic or aphasic as living in a world with those dysfunctions. read more

Shadow Play
Jody Bolz

reviewed by Lee Rossi

Why do we rehearse our past? How does it change from one telling to the next? How much is fact, how much invention? Is the final version any truer than the first? These questions are explored, teased and worried over in Jody Bolz's new book Shadow Play. read more

Interview

And Then There Was a Revolution
An Interview with Nancy Morejón
by Kathleen Weaver

Nancy Morejón is a renowned Cuban poet as well as a critic, translator and cultural worker. She is the author of many volumes of poetry, including translations into English such as Looking Within/Mirar adentro (Selected poems 1954-2000) edited by Juanamaría Cordones-Cook. A recently published selection is Homing Instincts, translated by Pamela Carmell, Cubana Books, 2014. Where the Island Sleeps Like a Wing, Selected Poetry by Nancy Morejón, Black Scholar Press, appeared in 1985, translated by Kathleen Weaver. read more

Nancy Morejón
From Where the Island Sleeps Like a Wing: Selected Poetry
Translated by Kathleen Weaver
read poems
Essay

Rediscovering Childhood:
A User's Guide
by Erica Goss

As a new poet-teacher for California Poets in the Schools in 2014, I found myself in need of lesson plans. Luckily for me, CPitS’s Poetry Crossing: 50+ Lessons for 50 Years had just been published. My copy is highlighted in pink, yellow and blue, and marked with pen and Post-It notes. read more

Features

"When the poem finishes itself"
An Interview with Miles Champion
by Jeffrey P. Beck

Miles Champion is a poet and author of How to Laugh, Eventually, and Compositional Bonbons Placate. Born in Nottingham, England, Miles grew up in South Wales and moved to New York in his thirties. He now lives with his wife and daughter in Brooklyn. He recently collaborated with painter Trevor Winkfield on the book-length illustrated interview How I Became a Painter, and edited a selection of Tom Raworth's poetry, As When. read more


Geometry of Air
The Poetry of Ulalume González de León
by Terry Ehret

I discovered Mexican poet Ulalume González de León in the fall of 1982 as one of thirty-odd students in Frances Mayes's very first graduate workshop on the prose poem at San Francisco State. Our text, Michael Benedikt's The Prose Poem: An International Anthology, featured a long prose poem in fifteen parts, "Anatomy of Love." I was instantly enthralled by the language: a richly erotic imagery blending anatomical and scientific vocabulary in an unconventional syntax. read more

Ulalume González de León
Poems from Plagios
Translated by Terry Ehret, John Johnson, and Nancy J. Morales
read poems

Photo by Taylor Cincotta.

Complex Coding
A Conversation with Adrian Matejka
by Lee Rossi

African-American poet Adrian Matejka's first book, The Devil's Garden, won the 2002 New York/New England Award from Alice James Books. His second, Mixology, was a winner of the 2008 National Poetry Series and a finalist for an NAACP Image Award. His most recent book, The Big Smoke, a series of poems about the black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. read more


At the Prison a Steel Cage Opens
by Rose Black

Today will be my first visit to Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP), where I'm to observe Nancy Gomez teach the poetry workshop started by prison psychologist Ben Bloch and poet Ellen Bass. If I choose to commit, I will be joining the teaching team soon. read more

Interviews

Portrait of Joseph Stroud by Jack Richard Smith.

Riding the Dragon
An Interview with Joseph Stroud
by Barbara March

Joseph Stroud is the author of five books of poetry, most recently, Of This World, New & Selected Poems (Copper Canyon Press), which won the 2010 San Francisco Poetry Center Award for an outstanding book of poetry by an American poet. The occasion for this interview was his receipt of the prestigious 2014 Lannan Literary Award for Lifetime Achievement. He divides his time between Santa Cruz, California, and a cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains. read more


She Asked For Light
A Conversation with Susan Terris
by Rebecca Foust

PART ONE: "What's On the Loom"
I interviewed Susan Terris at her San Francisco home, a handsome gray stucco house in a quiet residential area off busy California Street, not far from the Golden Gate Bridge. The house is a dark and cool respite from an unseasonably warm spring. Terris's office, located in the basement, is lined with bookshelves and holds a metal three-drawer filing cabinet and a very large desk facing a wall filled to the ceiling with a bulletin board neatly push-pinned with rows of papers. Two windows admit light, but the only view is of a big Douglas fir in her small yard. Terris says the room is good for concentration but that she, catlike, follows the light in the house and moves from room-to-room to do her work. read more

PART TWO: "I Never Turn Down a Dare"
Rebecca Foust: Your poetry has an "edge." I'd like to know where that came from, and was it always there? read more

REMEMBERING

Photo: Laura Gerhart.

Ann Menebroker
(1926-2016)

by Mary Zeppa

When Annie Menebroker died on July 9, our poetry community lost both a unique poetic voice and one of the warmest hearts it's ever been my pleasure to meet. read more




Adelle Foley
(1940-2016)

Adelle Joan Foley was a poet, a social, neighborhood and arts activist. The Foleys were familiar and much-loved figures in the local poetry scene, performing duets of Jack's unique choral pieces and Adelle's haiku. Beat poet Michael McClure wrote, "Adelle Foley's haikus show us humanity. Their vitality and imagination shine from her compassion; from seeing things as they truly are." read more


Bill Berkson
(1939-2016)

by Richard Silberg

Poet Bill Berkson, art critic, professor emeritus at the San Francisco Art Institute, died on June 16, 2016, in San Francisco. He was seventy-six. Breezy, handsome, a New York School transplant, teacher and mentor, and man about town, Berkson was a beloved, influential avant-garde figure. read more


C.D. Wright
(1949-2016)

by Richard Silberg

C.D. Wright was both experimental and gritty; spiritual and factual; sophisticated and 'country'; elegant but also bluesy and 'down'. She was so many things at once. read more


2016 NCBA AWARDS

The Northern California Book Awards took place on May 15, 2016, at Koret Auditorium, San Francisco Library. The winners are:

Fred Cody Award for Lifetime Achievement & Service
Susan Griffin, essayist, novelist, poet, and playwright

NCBR Recognition Award
California's Wild Edge: The Coast in Poetry, Prints, and History, Tom Killion with Gary Snyder, Heyday

NCBR Groundbreaker Award
The Dying Grass: A Novel of the Nez Perce War, William T. Vollmann, Viking

Fiction
All This Life, Joshua Mohr, Soft Skull Press

General Nonfiction
The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government, David Talbot, Harper

Creative Nonfiction
Ten Windows: How Great Poems Transform the World, Jane Hirshfield, Alfred A. Knopf

Poetry
Times Beach, John Shoptaw, University of Notre Dame Press

Translation in Fiction
The Complete Stories, Clarice Lispector, translated from the Portuguese by Katrina Dodson, New Directions

Translation in Poetry
Marie de France, Marie de France, translated and edited from the Medieval French by Dorothy Gilbert, Norton Critical Editions

Children's Literature, Younger Readers
In a Village By the Sea, Muon Van, illustrator April Chu, Creston Books

Children's Literature, Older Readers
Delicate Monsters, Stephanie Kuehn, St. Martin's Griffin

More information:

NCBA Information
NCBA 2016 Nominees
NCBA 2015 NCBA Awards
