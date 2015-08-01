Interview And Then There Was a Revolution

An Interview with Nancy Morejón

Nancy Morejón is a renowned Cuban poet as well as a critic, translator and cultural worker. She is the author of many volumes of poetry, including translations into English such as Looking Within/Mirar adentro (Selected poems 1954-2000) edited by Juanamaría Cordones-Cook. A recently published selection is Homing Instincts, translated by Pamela Carmell, Cubana Books, 2014. Where the Island Sleeps Like a Wing, Selected Poetry by Nancy Morejón, Black Scholar Press, appeared in 1985, translated by Kathleen Weaver.

From Where the Island Sleeps Like a Wing: Selected Poetry

Translated by Kathleen Weaver

read poems

From Where the Island Sleeps Like a Wing: Selected Poetry
Translated by Kathleen Weaver

Essay Rediscovering Childhood:

A User's Guide

by Erica Goss As a new poet-teacher for California Poets in the Schools in 2014, I found myself in need of lesson plans. Luckily for me, CPitS's Poetry Crossing: 50+ Lessons for 50 Years had just been published. My copy is highlighted in pink, yellow and blue, and marked with pen and Post-It notes.

Features "When the poem finishes itself"

An Interview with Miles Champion

by Jeffrey P. Beck Miles Champion is a poet and author of How to Laugh, Eventually, and Compositional Bonbons Placate. Born in Nottingham, England, Miles grew up in South Wales and moved to New York in his thirties. He now lives with his wife and daughter in Brooklyn. He recently collaborated with painter Trevor Winkfield on the book-length illustrated interview How I Became a Painter, and edited a selection of Tom Raworth's poetry, As When.

Geometry of Air

The Poetry of Ulalume González de León

by Terry Ehret I discovered Mexican poet Ulalume González de León in the fall of 1982 as one of thirty-odd students in Frances Mayes's very first graduate workshop on the prose poem at San Francisco State. Our text, Michael Benedikt's The Prose Poem: An International Anthology, featured a long prose poem in fifteen parts, "Anatomy of Love." I was instantly enthralled by the language: a richly erotic imagery blending anatomical and scientific vocabulary in an unconventional syntax.

Poems from Plagios

Translated by Terry Ehret, John Johnson, and Nancy J. Morales

read poems



Poems from Plagios
Translated by Terry Ehret, John Johnson, and Nancy J. Morales
Photo by Taylor Cincotta. Complex Coding

A Conversation with Adrian Matejka

by Lee Rossi African-American poet Adrian Matejka's first book, The Devil's Garden, won the 2002 New York/New England Award from Alice James Books. His second, Mixology, was a winner of the 2008 National Poetry Series and a finalist for an NAACP Image Award. His most recent book, The Big Smoke, a series of poems about the black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize.

At the Prison a Steel Cage Opens

by Rose Black Today will be my first visit to Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP), where I'm to observe Nancy Gomez teach the poetry workshop started by prison psychologist Ben Bloch and poet Ellen Bass. If I choose to commit, I will be joining the teaching team soon.

Interviews Portrait of Joseph Stroud by Jack Richard Smith. Riding the Dragon

An Interview with Joseph Stroud

by Barbara March Joseph Stroud is the author of five books of poetry, most recently, Of This World, New & Selected Poems (Copper Canyon Press), which won the 2010 San Francisco Poetry Center Award for an outstanding book of poetry by an American poet. The occasion for this interview was his receipt of the prestigious 2014 Lannan Literary Award for Lifetime Achievement. He divides his time between Santa Cruz, California, and a cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

She Asked For Light

A Conversation with Susan Terris

by Rebecca Foust PART ONE: "What's On the Loom"

by Rebecca Foust PART ONE: "What's On the Loom"

I interviewed Susan Terris at her San Francisco home, a handsome gray stucco house in a quiet residential area off busy California Street, not far from the Golden Gate Bridge. The house is a dark and cool respite from an unseasonably warm spring. Terris's office, located in the basement, is lined with bookshelves and holds a metal three-drawer filing cabinet and a very large desk facing a wall filled to the ceiling with a bulletin board neatly push-pinned with rows of papers. Two windows admit light, but the only view is of a big Douglas fir in her small yard. Terris says the room is good for concentration but that she, catlike, follows the light in the house and moves from room-to-room to do her work.

PART TWO: "I Never Turn Down a Dare"

Rebecca Foust: Your poetry has an "edge." I'd like to know where that came from, and was it always there?