Reviews

Susan Briantereviewed by Richard SilbergEco-poetics, referring to the growing body of work addressed to our fevered planet—as opposed to the perennial 'nature poetry'—is probably a twenty-first century term. But recently I've been noting another kind of eco-poetry, writing that chews over, not the ecology but the economy. read more Curt Andersonreviewed by Lee RossiLately I've been asking myself what the contemporary poetry audience is looking for. Time was when all a poet needed was a little solas and a bit of sentence to edify a reader. These days the audience for poetry, such as it is, is much more various. read more Philip Cushway and Michael Warr, editorsreviewed by George HigginsGiven the most recent shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana, Philando Castile in Minnesota and five police officers in Dallas, Texas, the release of the new Norton anthology Of Poetry and Protest: From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin, could, sadly, not be more timely. The book purports to collect the very best protest poetry being written by African Americans today. read more Peter Dale Scottreviewed by David ShaddockIn the opening poem of his collection Tilting Point, Peter Dale Scott writes, "I…have spent my years/ building structures for that dawn// each poem a conduit/ from our irreplaceable present// to a glimpse of odyssey/ towards a promised land." The poem and the book that follows is simultaneously an invitation to embark on such an odyssey—toward spiritual renewal and political enlightenment—and a lament for its seeming impossibility for "…a tribe// who have lost faith in themselves." read more Susan Cheeverreviewed by Carl LandauerSusan Cheever's biography of E.E. Cummings provides a sprightly account of the life of one of the twentieth-century's major poets…one of the delights of Cheever's book is her opening, describing her experience with her father, John Cheever, picking up Cummings in their car and driving him from a reading at her Westchester private school to his home in Greenwich Village with a stop for burgers at White Castle. read more Larry Levisreviewed by Terry LucasIf one is familiar with Elegy, Larry Levis' first posthumously published book of poems, edited by Philip Levine with help from Peter Everwine and David St. John, one does not have to read too many poems from The Darkening Trapeze to realize that the poems David St. John was left to work with for this second posthumously published collection use much of the same imagery and diction. read more Gary Snyderreviewed by Richard SilbergGary Snyder is often, maybe even usually, thought of as a Beat poet. That's a label he rejects. The faux-grouping is easy to understand. He was one of the five readers at the famous Six Gallery reading when Ginsberg debuted Howl. read more Brendan Constantinereviewed by Peggy DobreerHow I love the verse and magic that is Brendan Constantine. But to rave where it is not earned is useless, and I'd owe it to him to say so if I thought it was crap. So please believe me aficionados and newbies, when I tell you that Dementia, My Darling is this poet's finest work yet. read more Diane di Primareviewed by Bruce Isaacson"Beat" is perhaps the last acknowledged poetry movement to create a broad cultural impact on Western society—it's mores, politics, the ways we relate to one another, the ways we relate to ourselves in the mirror. Diane di Prima is one of a few seminal Beat poets. In her first new book of poetry in decades, here is a major poet working at the peak of her powers. read more Neeli Cherkovskireviewed by Anthony ZedanI wish Neeli Cherkovski had decided to name his collection after the full title of the poem "When the Crow and I are Alone," rather than The Crow and I, but I understand the poetic urge to compress much meaning in few words. The Crow and I expresses and respects the metaphoric interchangeability and equivalency of these two entities. read more Lindsay Hillreviewed by Cynthia KramanSea of Hooks is a gleaming debut novel by poet Lindsay Hill written from the perspective of Christopher Westall, a child not so much autistic or aphasic as living in a world with those dysfunctions. read more Jody Bolzreviewed by Lee RossiWhy do we rehearse our past? How does it change from one telling to the next? How much is fact, how much invention? Is the final version any truer than the first? These questions are explored, teased and worried over in Jody Bolz's new book Shadow Play. read more

